20200821-mucl-covermaybe-01.jpg

Marshall University’s Huntington campus.

 Courtesy of Marshall University

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Master of Social Work program has created an online-only option for students with advanced standing status.

The program requires that students only take online courses, no face-to-face or hybrid courses, while earning 36 hours needed to complete the program, nine credit hours of which are field education. The program is for students who have a Bachelor of Social Work degree and want to focus on careers in behavioral health administration.

