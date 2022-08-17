HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Master of Social Work program has created an online-only option for students with advanced standing status.
The program requires that students only take online courses, no face-to-face or hybrid courses, while earning 36 hours needed to complete the program, nine credit hours of which are field education. The program is for students who have a Bachelor of Social Work degree and want to focus on careers in behavioral health administration.
There is still availability for the program’s fall 2022 semester.
Peggy Proudfoot Harman, director of the Master of Social Work graduate program, said it is a good fit for delivering the concentration in behavioral health administration.
“We are excited to offer this program option to those who qualify for advanced standing status, which includes earning a B.S.W. within the past seven years,” Harman said. “We recently completed the approval process through the university committees and are taking applications at this time for the fall 2022 semester.”
The program hopes to provide an outlet to social work students in the state and region looking to advance their careers with a Master of Social Work degree.
The fully online course will be delivered asynchronously, meaning there are no face-to-face or on-site attendance requirements, letting students learn where they would like and when they have time.
Harman said Marshall is among the first in the region to offer the concentration in behavioral health administration.
The online-only program allows those working in the social work field to have the flexibility to fit classes into their schedules without the worry of meeting at specific times on the Huntington campus.
