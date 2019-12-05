HUNTINGTON — Marshall University student body president Stephanie Rogner said it’s not every day that a university renovates the heart of its campus, but that is exactly what the school did with the Memorial Student Center.
“This location is a desired comfort spot for many,” Rogner said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the center. “It is a place many experience first when coming onto this campus. We are a university dedicated to providing usability and functionality that better those that come to our campus, but most importantly for the overall success of students.
"We have designed the center to be a catalyst for communication and positive relationships and we are happy to welcome the space back onto this campus. So as we celebrate the official opening of the MSC, we celebrate new conversations and new connections that will form under this roof.”
The center now has a new look, after a six-month, $4.5 million renovation project. Updates to the lobby include a floating staircase that extends from the basement to the second floor, new furnishings, flooring and lighting, contemporary glass railings on the second floor, an updated fireplace, the addition of a flex space and a touchscreen honoring the football team, staff, flight crew and supporters who perished when Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed on Nov. 14, 1970.
The bookstore also has an updated look with the addition of a dressing room. The food court has an updated look with new seating, as well as the addition of a full-size Chick-fil-A, Steak ‘n Shake, La Famiglia and Huntington Market.
William "Tootie" Carter, MSC director of business operations, said aside from a few minor refreshes over the years, the most recent in 2009, there has never been an overhaul of the student center on this scale.
“I believe everyone will benefit from this project, due to both big and small improvements,” Carter said. “Whether it is used for recruitment efforts, a place to study or simply a place to relax, the Memorial Student Center will assist in all of these and more.”
Carter said the goal of the Memorial Student Center is to enhance the life of students on Marshall’s Huntington campus, while also serving as a living memorial to the 75 victims of the 1970 plane crash. The center opened in 1971.
Marshall President Dr. Jerome Gilbert said the grand re-opening of the Memorial Student Center is a great day for the university.
“From the fountain, which is just outside these doors, to the building where we are standing and gathered, this is the Memorial Student Center, which serves as an evident and last memorial for those who perished on Nov. 14, 1970,” Gilbert said. “The designer of the fountain wanted to commemorate the waters of life, rising, renewing and reaching to express upward growth, immortality and eternality. On any given day, the Memorial Student Center does the same things.
"It’s full of life and activity and it’s the main hub for students, staff and faculty on this campus. For the surrounding community, this building holds celebrations, banquets, parties, reunions and weddings. The Memorial Student Center has been the heart of many wonderful memories of Marshall’s sons and daughter for the past 48 years and we hope this will continue for many years to come.”