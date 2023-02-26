The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX Marshall University.jpg
File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — After Marshall’s Title IX office was the center of controversy last fall, a new coordinator and former investigator for the department is at the helm.

In November 2022, an article published by USA Today detailed how Marshall student Joseph Chase Hardin could remain on campus after being accused of rape by a student. Hardin later assaulted another student before the university expelled him. Hardin was later convicted of two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you