HUNTINGTON — Students from Marshall University’s public radio station, WMUL-FM, have received several awards this semester.
Those include honors from the ninth annual “The Virginias” Associated Press Broadcasters awards ceremony; the Muse Creative Awards Competition for 2022; the 82nd annual Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Conference’s 13th annual Awards Ceremony; and the International AVA Digital Awards 2022 Competition, according to a news release.
Marshall’s student chapter of the National Electronic Media Association/National Broadcasting Society, Alpha Epsilon Rho, also has been recognized as a Model Chapter for the first time.
Chuck G. Bailey, professor of radio-television production and management in the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Marshall and current NBS-AERho chapter adviser, said it’s the first time the chapter has received the recognition.
“I am thrilled that the national board acknowledged the Marshall student broadcasters’ dedication, under the guidance of student chapter president Makaylah Wheeler, to maintain their chapter’s active status during the COVID pandemic,” Bailey said. “Being recognized under these circumstances at this national level speaks well for Marshall University, the College of Arts and Media and the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications.”
Here is a rundown of awards received recently by WMUL:
“The Virginias,” presented by Associated Press Broadcasters
First place, Best Station Promo: This award was presented for “WMUL-FM Robot Station Promo,” an in-house promotional announcement that was first broadcast in July 2021 and is still in rotation. The promo was written and produced by Zane Bowles, a recent graduate from Sandstone, West Virginia.
Second place, Outstanding Sports Operation: This award was presented to the FM 88 Sports Staff led by the 2021 Spring Semester WMUL-FM Sports Director Nick Verzolini, a recent graduate from Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, and 2021 Fall Semester WMUL-FM Sports Director Andrew Rogers, a senior from Clarksburg.
Second place, Best Sports Play-by-Play: This award was presented for WMUL-FM’s broadcast of the Marshall University versus University of North Texas men’s college basketball game, played Feb. 27, 2021, at the Cam Henderson Center. The students calling the men’s basketball broadcast over FM 88.1 were: Play-by-Play announcer Andrew Rogers; Color Commentator Nick Verzolini; and Engineers Johnathan Edwards, a sophomore from Culloden, and Grant Goodrich, a recent graduate from Huntington.
Second place, Best Station Promo: This award was presented for “Noisy Neighbors Promo,” an in-house promotional announcement that was first broadcast in July 2021 and is still in rotation. The promo was written and produced by Zane Bowles.
7th annual Muse Creative Awards Competition
Gold Awards, Audio/Radio Ad/Promo: Two Gold Awards were presented for “WMUL-FM Robot Station Promo” and “Noisy Neighbors Promo” by Zane Bowles.
Silver Award, Audio Program: This award was presented for “Revitalization of Huntington,” written and produced by Grant Goodrich and broadcast Sept. 3, 2021.
Silver Award, Audio Program: This award was presented for “Hoops in the Hills,” written and produced by Andrew Rogers and broadcast April 30, 2021. The documentary is about the origins and growth of the statewide radio program “Basketball Friday Night in West Virginia,” which is broadcast and video streamed from the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications’ Television Studio A on the Marshall University campus.
Silver Award, Audio Program: This award was presented for “Pursuing the Dream (Episode One),” written and produced by Nick Verzolini and broadcast Sept. 9, 2021. The documentary featured WMUL-FM alumni who are professional play-by-play announcers: Randy Lee, the radio voice of Western Kentucky University; Doug Birdsong, the radio voice of Bucknell University; and Adam Cavalier, the radio voice of Carson-Newman University.
Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Conference’s 13th annual Awards Ceremony
First place, Best Sports Talk Program: This award was presented for “Inside Conference USA” with hosts Andrew Rogers; Justin Zimmer, a junior from Bethesda, Maryland; and Ben Cower, a sophomore from Purcellville, Virginia. It was broadcast and made available online Oct. 27, 2021.
Finalist, Audio Newscast: This recognition was presented for the “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88,” broadcast April 28, 2021. Students who participated in this newscast were: Producer David Adkins, a senior from Huntington; Anchor Makaylah Wheeler, a senior from Huntington; Anchor Zane Townsend, a sophomore from Proctorville, Ohio; Weather Reporter Bradley Wells, a recent graduate from Huntington; and Sports Reporter Jayden Taylor, a senior from Nitro.
Finalist, Best Campus News Coverage: This recognition was given for “Vaccines for Students,” written and produced by Alex Jackson, a senior from Hurricane. It was broadcast during the “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88” on March 18, 2021, and made available online.
Finalist, Best Public Affairs Program: This recognition was given for “Revitalization of Huntington” by Grant Goodrich.
Finalist, Best Documentary Program: This recognition was given for “Hoops in the Hills” by Andrew Rogers.
Finalist, Best Sports Update: This recognition was given for “The FM 88 Sports Report” anchored by Andrew Rogers during the “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88” broadcast Oct. 7, 2021.
International AVA Digital Awards 2022 Competition
Platinum Award, Audio/Radio News Package/Podcast: This award was presented for “Campus Pro-Choice Protests,” written and produced by Tyler Kennett, a senior from Rock, West Virginia, and broadcast Sept. 20, 2021, during the “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88” and also made available online.
Platinum Award, Audio/Radio News Package/Podcast: This award was presented for “Fountain Package: Strength in Remembrance,” written and produced by Makaylah Wheeler and broadcast during the “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88” on Nov. 12, 2021, and made available online.
Platinum Award, Audio/Radio Documentary Program: This award was presented for “Revitalization of Huntington” by Grant Goodrich.
Platinum Award, Audio/Radio Documentary Program: This award was presented for “Hoops in the Hills” by Andrew Rogers.
Gold Award, Audio/Radio News Package/Podcast: This award was presented for “Changes for the 50th Marshall Memorial Service,” written and produced by Makaylah Wheeler and broadcast during the “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88” on Nov. 13, 2020, and made available online.
Gold Award, Audio/Radio Documentary Program: This award was presented for “Pursuing the Dream (Episode One)” by Nick Verzolini.
Gold Award, Audio/Radio Podcast Promotion: This was presented for “WMUL-FM Robot Station Promo” by Zane Bowles.
Gold Award, Audio/Radio/Podcast Sports Package: This was presented for “Vitor Dias, CUSA Soccer Player of the Week,” written and produced by Christian Palmer, a senior from Kenova, broadcast Sept. 10, 2021, during “Herd Roundup” and also made available online.
Gold Award, Audio Sports Play-by-Place Programming: This award was presented for WMUL-FM’s broadcast of the Marshall University versus University of North Texas men’s college basketball game Feb. 27, 2021.
Honorable Mention, Audio Newscast: This was presented for the “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88” broadcast Oct. 11, 2021. The students who participated in this newscast were: Producer Michael Stanley, WMUL-FM operations manager; Anchor James Parsons, a junior from Huntington; Anchor Abigail Cunningham, a freshman from Charleston: Weather Reporter Rebecca Law, a junior from Fredericksburg, Virginia; and Sports Reporter Ryan Sirk, a senior from Casa Grande, Arizona.
Honorable Mention, Audio/Radio/Podcast Promotion: This was presented for “Noisy Neighbors Promo” by Zane Bowles.