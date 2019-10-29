HUNTINGTON — Wael Zatar, J.H. Fletcher Professor and dean of the College of Information Technology and Engineering at Marshall University, has been named the 2019 West Virginia Outstanding Civil Engineering Educator of the Year by the West Virginia Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers.
He also received the award in 2015, making him the only civil engineering educator in the state to receive the award twice.
The award recognizes a distinguished civil engineering educator who is a tenured faculty member in a West Virginia engineering school, a resident of the state, and a member who has demonstrated outstanding service to the civil engineering profession and the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).
Zatar was nominated by David Meadows, P.E., chief technical officer and corporate safety officer of Triad Engineering Inc. and a member of the West Virginia Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers.
Zatar served as a past president of the West Virginia Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers and has earlier been the vice president of the same professional organization.
“I am very honored and humbled to be named the recipient of the West Virginia American Society of Civil Engineers Outstanding Civil Engineering Educator of the Year award for the second time,” Zatar said. “I am also very grateful to Mr. David Meadows for his kind nomination and unconditional support.”
Zatar has served in a variety of roles — as a faculty member at all ranks and as an administrator. He led the creation of Marshall University’s engineering facilities and is credited with establishing a first-class academic environment for civil engineering students. Many of his students have graduated and become licensed professionals with the main goal of protecting the health, safety and welfare of the people in the state of west Virginia and beyond, according to the engineering organization.
Zatar has been at Marshall University for the past 13 years. He has 30 years of combined research, teaching, administration, and experience in the field of civil engineering, pre-stressed concrete structures, seismic design and retrofit of bridge structures. Zatar also has been recognized by the American Society of Civil Engineers, Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute, American Concrete Institute, Japan Society of Civil Engineers, Japan Society for the Promotion of Sciences and Transportation Research Board.
Zatar serves as the director of the Appalachian Transportation Institute and director of the Brickstreet Center for Engineering and Safety at Marshall University. He earlier served as director for the Multi-Modal Transportation and Infrastructure Consortium, Marshall University’s Transportation Center, Innovations and Asset Management of Sustainable Transportation Infrastructure Systems program. He has also served as associate director of the Mid-Atlantic Transportation Sustainability Center.