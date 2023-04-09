HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Art and Design will present its annual Foundations Review exhibit, featuring artworks that Marshall students created in their first few semesters, throughout April.
Art students take foundations classes that focus on different artistic media. Faculty chose each student’s best works for display, and the show will be on exhibit Wednesday, April 12 through Friday, April 21 in the Birke Art Gallery, located at the Visual Arts Center at 927 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington.
A reception, during which awards will be presented for the top five works, is planned for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.
Marshall art professor Hanna Kozlowski teaches the Foundations Review class, dedicated to helping students gather their best work and prepare it for display. They produce a digital profile as well as written content about their works.
“One word I keep thinking about with foundations review is breadth,” Kozlowski said in a news release. “After about a year of having these classes, students might start developing a conceptual thread or they might start to notice themes that keep popping out and then maybe they can figure out how to kind of narrow in and focus on the depth and conceptual richness. But for foundations review it’s like, ‘Here are all these processes. Try all of them, and let’s just showcase your best works.’”
Galleries are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and are free and open to all.
