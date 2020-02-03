HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications (SOJMC) is seeking nominations for its upcoming Hall of Fame class.
“Our call to nominations each years is such a highlight because it’s an opportunity to be reminded of the successes of our graduates,” SOJMC Director Janet Dooley said. “It marks the breadth of talent that has generated from the school and spread to so many different parts of the globe.”
The Hall of Fame was established in the 1970s and currently has 58 people enshrined. Last year, Chris Dickerson, Janet Dooley, Rick Haye, Keith Morehouse and Sandy Wells were inducted during a ceremony that drew more than 200 guests.
“The SOJMC has alumni doing great work in every form of mass communication, and we want to make sure some of those are properly recognized at their alma mater,” said Dickerson, who serves as president of the SOJMC Alumni Advisory Board. “Our graduates are proud of their alma mater, and we want them — and the rest of the world — to know we are proud of them and the work they do.”
Potential inductees should meet at least one of two major criteria to be nominated:
- Contribution(s) to Journalism and Mass Communications as a profession. The nominee has made a contribution to the profession of journalism or has made a positive impact upon the profession.
- Contribution(s) to Marshall University and/or the SOJMC. The nominee, either through talent, treasure or activity, has made an outstanding impact upon Marshall University and/or the SOJMC.
Nominations will be accepted through Thursday, March 12. Submit letters highlighting nominees’ accomplishments and contributions to sojmc@marshall.edu.