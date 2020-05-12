HUNTINGTON — The Physician Assistant program at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine is accepting applications for its inaugural class, which begins in January 2021, a news release said.
The Physician Assistant program will include both didactic and clinical components and take approximately 28 months to complete. According to the American Academy of Physician Assistants, 75% of physician assistants receive multiple job offers upon graduation.
Applications must be submitted online through Centralized Application Service for Physician Assistants (https://caspa.liaisoncas.com/) and verified by Oct. 1. On-campus interviews will be scheduled from August through November 2020.
To learn more, visit https://jcesom.marshall.edu/students/physician-assistant-program/prospective-students/.