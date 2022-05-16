CHARLESTON — Highland Hospital in Charleston announced two new academic affiliation agreements with the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
The first clinical training agreement gives fourth-year medical students at Marshall the opportunity to complete at least one elective psychiatry rotation at Highland Hospital’s behavioral health facility in Charleston, the university said in a press release. Throughout the course of their rotation at Highland, the students will provide care to psychiatric patients admitted to the facility under the supervision of a trained and board-certified psychiatrist for two to four weeks, the release said.
In addition, physician assistant students at Marshall may now choose to complete a clinical rotation at Highland Hospital. One four-week psychiatry rotation is a requirement of the program, the release added.
“This experience will give those medical students seeking a psychiatric residency as part of their career path the opportunity to be better prepared to enter residency training after graduation from medical school,” Bobby L. Miller, M.D., vice dean for medical education at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine said in the release. “Likewise, clinical experiences at various facilities enriches the comprehensive training of our physician assistant students.”
“We enter these agreements with a great deal of excitement,” said Hussein El-Khatib, M.D., D.F.A.P.A., chief medical officer at Highland Hospital. “We look forward to continuing with Highland’s mission and partnering to serve West Virginia’s people—knowing Marshall University Medical School’s status as one of the top ranked medical schools where most graduates are practicing in medically underserved and rural areas. This affiliation is vital in a field where the needs are surging especially during the drug epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
