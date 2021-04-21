HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine will host its 22nd annual Golf Classic, presented by OVP Health, on Tuesday, April 27, at Guyan Golf and Country Club. A number of measures will be in place to ensure social distancing and the safety of participants.
The event is a four-player golf scramble with a putting contest throughout the tournament. Player registration, with a boxed lunch provided by Honey Baked Ham of Barboursville, starts at 11 a.m. The tournament begins at noon with a shotgun start. Presentation of awards and dinner will follow the tournament.
Event sponsors include OVP Health (title sponsor); E.P. Leach and Sons, Hammers Industries (putting sponsors), Dr. Philip L. Casingal (Class of 1992), King’s Daughters Medical Center, Lee Graphics, Marshall OB/GYN, Mountain Health Network, Dr. Julia L. Pasquale (Class of 2003), Pleasant Valley Hospital, River Park Hospital, Thomas Health (green sponsors), and HQ Publishing, Marshall Athletics, Radiology Inc., Retina Consultants PLLC and Total Practice Solutions Group (white sponsors).
Also contributing are Honey Baked Ham of Barboursville, Huntington Banks, Sam’s Club 8152 and Spriggs Distributing Co.
Sponsorship packages start at $750. Individual packages are $75 for School of Medicine alumni, faculty staff and students; $150 for other friends of the School of Medicine; and complimentary for members of the Class of 2021. Entry fee includes green fee and cart, dinner and a chance for prizes.
Proceeds from the golf classic support graduation week activities and add to the Class of 2021 Scholarship Fund, which the class endowed in 2019 in memory of late School of Medicine faculty member Laura L. Richardson, Ph.D. In addition to the golf tournament, the class conducted various fundraisers throughout their four years in medical school.
Limited spots remain in the tournament. For more information, contact Crystal Vance, assistant director of development and alumni engagement, at 304-691-1757 or vance21@marshall.edu.