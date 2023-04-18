HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine will host the Paul Ambrose Health Policy Forum at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in the Harless Auditorium at the Marshall University Medical Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington.
The forum will address “Physician & Health Care Provider Burnout." This event is targeted to health care professionals and students but is open to the public.
Daniel Snavely, MD, an interventional cardiologist with HIMG and St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, will provide a keynote address followed by a panel discussion.
Panelists include:
Kimberly Becher, MD, chief medical officer of Community Care, which has offices in Clay, Braxton, Upshur, Harrison, Pocahontas, Lewis and Randolph counties. Becher earned her medical degree from Marshall, is a former health policy fellow and graduate of Marshall's family medicine residency. She was named the 2022 West Virginia Doctor of the Year by the West Virginia Academy of Family Physicians.
Ron Stollings, MD, an internal medicine physician with Madison Medical Group in Madison, West Virginia. Stollings earned his medical degree from Marshall and served 17 years in the West Virginia State Senate.
Tracy LeGrow, PsyD, a professor and director of psychology for the Department of Psychiatry at Marshall Health. LeGrow earned her doctor of psychology from Marshall University.
Matthew Christiansen, MD, MPH, commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health (BPH) and State Health Officer for the State of West Virginia. Christiansen earned his medical degree from Marshall, is a former health policy fellow and graduate of Marshall's family medicine residency.
The Ambrose Health Policy Forum is presented by the Department of Family & Community Health and the 2023 health policy fellows. Additional partners include the Robert C. Byrd Center for Rural Health at Marshall and the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.
