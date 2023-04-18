The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine will host the Paul Ambrose Health Policy Forum at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in the Harless Auditorium at the Marshall University Medical Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington.

The forum will address “Physician & Health Care Provider Burnout." This event is targeted to health care professionals and students but is open to the public.

