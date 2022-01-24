HUNTINGTON — To increase research on malnutrition and inflammatory bowel disease among U.S. veterans, gastroenterologist Uma Sundaram, M.D., was awarded the most prestigious grant given by the U.S. Veterans Administration grants program.
He was honored Monday by the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center as the recipient of the VA Merit Review Senior Clinician Scientist Investigator Award.
Sundaram, vice dean for research and graduate education at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, first received a VA Merit Award in 2017 for his research related to inflammatory bowel disease, which is one of the most common causes of disability among U.S. veterans serving overseas.
According to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, more than 66,000 veterans have inflammatory bowel disease — a disease that also includes conditions such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, which affects about 3 million patients nationwide.
The research is done jointly with U.S. Veterans Administration Hospital, Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Cabell Huntington Hospital.
"I really think this is not as much of a personal honor to me, but more collaborative research from our three teams. The award is really a tribute to the collaboration that is very unique in West Virginia to take care of our veterans. It is an amazing time in my career to work with some really bright students, trainees and faculty here at Marshall,” Sundaram said.
The grant was originally created for research up to four years but was extended to eight years for Sundaram’s proposal.
Sundaram said he is proud that he and his colleagues are the fourth university with this award. Vanderbilt University, Emory University and Yale University were also awarded in previous years.
The award will provide $300,000 a year for the next eight years, including $165,000 a year for research expenses.
Sundaram said the School of Medicine and Cabell Huntington Hospital identified inflammatory bowel disease as being prevalent among West Virginians. He said the disease does not have a cure and is the worst bowel condition in the Tri-State.
Although there is no firm reason why veterans are more likely to have the disease, research among the three medical centers show that it is a combination of environmental exposure and diet. Sundaram said the fear is not that someone may get the disease but that they continue to have it.
“What they eat, drink and inhale triggers the disease. There’s a potential chance the disease could go away early, but once it continuously spikes, the person with the disease will continue to struggle,” Sundaram said.
When someone has inflammatory bowel disease, their intestines cannot absorb nutrients, electrolytes (sodium, calcium and potassium) from foods, vitamins or minerals.
"They end up having severe malnutrition from a variety of things. They also have a significant amount of uncontrollable amount of diarrhea that can impact your day-to-day living,” Sundaram said. “Our goal is to figure out what causes the malnutrition and the malabsorption that causes these complications, so we can specifically address the issue going forward."
Inflammatory bowel disease is also seen in younger generations.
"All daily activities (revolve) around how your intestines affect you. This could seriously affect a young person's life with going to class, participating in sport activities or driving. If you can get this under control for a patient, you have a lot more leeway in terms of taking care of other symptoms,” Sundaram said.
Sundaram’s biggest goal over the next eight years is to create a medication that can reverse the disease. He wants to continue to build a relationship between the VA hospital and Cabell Huntington Hospital for the next eight years and after.