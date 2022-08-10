Katherine Steele is cloaked during Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Saturday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Jacob Kilgore, assistant professor of pediatrics, speaks during Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Donovan Spencer, right, is greeted by Interim Dean Bobby Miller after being cloaked during Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Saturday.
Sophia Oliashirazi is cloaked during Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Ashalia Aggarwal is cloaked during Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Ala-Eddin Yassin Al-Astal is cloaked during Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Mackenzie Andrew Miller is cloaked during Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine welcomed its newest class of medical students to campus last week with a series of orientation activities, followed by the official start of classes Monday.
The Class of 2026 includes 80 students from a variety of backgrounds, including two M.D./Ph.D. students, one student with a Ph.D. and two students with Pharm.D. degrees.
Orientation activities included a variety of team-building exercises. Throughout the week, the students learned more about the structure and format of medical school and were introduced to student organizations at the School of Medicine.
Students capped off the week with the traditional White Coat Ceremony, sponsored by the Dr. Ali and Mrs. Corinna Oliashirazi family, on Aug. 6. The White Coat Ceremony, in which incoming students receive their first white coats, was introduced at Marshall in 1996 and is considered a rite of passage for students designed to instill the values of professionalism, humanism and compassionate care.
Jacob T. Kilgore, M.D., assistant professor of pediatrics at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and pediatric infectious disease specialist at Marshall Health, delivered the keynote address and served as the honorary cloaker. Kilgore was the recipient of the 2022 Leonard Tow Humanism in Medicine Faculty Award.
Drs. Joseph B. and Omayma T. Touma donated funds to provide each student with a top-of-the-line stethoscope. More than 100 additional School of Medicine alumni, family and friends sponsored the white coats as well as medical instruments received during orientation for the Class of 2026.
