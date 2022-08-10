The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine welcomed its newest class of medical students to campus last week with a series of orientation activities, followed by the official start of classes Monday.

The Class of 2026 includes 80 students from a variety of backgrounds, including two M.D./Ph.D. students, one student with a Ph.D. and two students with Pharm.D. degrees.

