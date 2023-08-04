The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine welcomed its incoming medical students from the Class of 2027 with a White Coat Ceremony on Friday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.

The event also included a special presentation to welcome the school’s new dean, Dr. David Gozal, who began his tenure on July 31. Gozal is the sixth dean of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and also serves as its vice president of health affairs.

