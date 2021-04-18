HUNTINGTON — Eight Marshall University School of Pharmacy students joined the Rho Chi Society during a small, socially distanced event at Kopp Hall on April 8. The event was also livestreamed so family and friends could watch.
The following students, who represent the top 20% of the Class of 2023, received their pins and certificates: Alexandra Brown, Becky Cook, Shayna Follett, William Foster, Zachary McCallister, Sarah Nickel, Tanner Sweeney and Cheyenne Weakley.
“Congratulations on your initiation to this prestigious fraternity, which acknowledges your dedication to your academic career and the field of pharmacy,” said Justin Mays (Class of 2022 Pharm.D. candidate), president of the Rho Chi chapter.
Rho Chi is the academic honor society for pharmacy. Marshall’s chapter, established in 2018, is named Epsilon Xi. Its faculty advisors are Tiffany Davis, Pharm.D., and Michael Hambuchen, Pharm.D., Ph.D.
Members may be elected as professional or graduate students in pharmacy, members of faculties of schools and colleges of pharmacy, alumni who distinguish themselves in the profession or honorary members by special action of the society’s executive council.