A dozen students, one faculty member and one long-time West Virginia pharmacist was inducted to the Marshall University School of Pharmacy’s chapter of the Phi Lambda Sigma at a virtual ceremony Friday, Nov. 13.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University School of Pharmacy inducted 14 members to Phi Lambda Sigma, a national pharmacy leadership society, during a virtual ceremony Friday, Nov. 13.

The following students were inducted and will receive their pins and certificates by mail: Paul Blankenship, Sierra Cleland, Will Foster, Kyler Hazelett, Marenda Jenkins, Paige Moore, Beth Porter, Caroline Putnam, Cameron Rice, Hannah Rinker, Cheyenne Weakley, Francis Wright. Additionally, Lisa Nord, RPh, joined Phi Lambda Sigma as a faculty member, and longtime West Virginia pharmacist Fran D’Egidio became an honorary inductee.

“It’s an honor to be part of a group that honors service and leadership,” said Bobbie Bailey, Class of 2022, president of the Phi Lambda Sigma chapter at Marshall, which was established in 2015 and is named Delta Tau.

To be considered for Phi Lambda Sigma, applicants must submit a current CV, two letters of recommendation and a personal statement. They are then scored based on number of leadership positions, research and scholarships, jobs pertaining to pharmacy and service.

