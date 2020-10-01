MU School of Pharmacy, Walgreens to host clinic
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University School of Pharmacy in collaboration with Walgreens will conduct a drive-thru flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, in the back parking lot of Stephen J. Kopp Hall on Charleston Avenue.
“This year it is especially important to get a flu shot,” said Lisa A. Nord, clinical assistant professor at the School of Pharmacy. “There are multiple flu shot clinics scheduled throughout Huntington in the coming weeks, and everyone who is able should get vaccinated to keep our Herd healthy.”
Participants can enter through Charleston Avenue and exit via 11th Street. Social distance and mask mandates will be maintained. Pharmacy students will administer the vaccines under the supervision of a Walgreens pharmacist.
This flu clinic is open to the public. Bring insurance cards. Without insurance, the cost of the flu vaccine is $40.99, or $72.99 for the special formulation for those over 65.