HUNTINGTON — Rehearsals have begun for the first of four productions in the Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance’s 2023-24 season of shows.
Its first two productions will be thematic in nature: they will be by or about William Shakespeare, said school Director Jack Colclough.
“The first two shows that we’re opening the season with, we’re doing it in celebration of 400 years since Shakespeare had his work put together in the first folio,” Colclough said.
The first of these productions is the “The Book of Will,” a play written by Lauren Gunderson that is about the creation of the first folio of Shakespeare’s work.
“Back in the very, very early 17th century, Shakespeare was a very popular, of course, playwright, very smart businessman, and many of his plays were broken down into segments, or what we call sides,” Colclough said. “So, for instance, if you were playing Juliet in ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ you would only receive the scenes of Juliet; you wouldn’t get the rest of the show. He was very careful not to publish his plays in complete form because then people would steal them.”
“The Book of Will” is about what happens after Shakespeare’s death.
“His company, particularly, three very good friends of his, were concerned that his plays would be lost, and so they set about to compile these plays into a one-volume set, ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare,’ and get it published ... It’s really an interesting, fascinating piece with a lot of humor and a lot of heart. I guarantee even the most ardent Shakespeare enthusiast will find some new information in this play.”
“The Book of Will” will be directed by Leah Turley, assistant professor of theatre performance and artistic director for Theatre ETC!, the School of Theatre and Dance’s educational touring company. The production will run nightly Oct. 4-7 at 7:30 p.m. in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center’s Playhouse.
The season’s second production will be “The Winter’s Tale,” which is one of Shakespeare’s romantic plays and also one of the last plays he wrote. Colclough said the play is “almost a fairytale.” He said it has kings and queens, a bit of magic, a lot of drama and some comedy.
Colclough said the production has already been cast. It will be directed by guest director Terry Layman, whose career has included time in the regional theater and on Broadway in New York. The production will run nightly Nov. 8-11 and 15-18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center’s Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre.
The third production of the season will be “The Wolves,” a play written by Sarah Delappe and directed by Turley.
“This play has gotten a lot of attention both in academic theater and the regional theater,” Colclough said. “It is about a young woman’s soccer team, and it uses a background of women’s soccer to kind of explore the mindset of an older adolescent or young woman, a group of women. There are 10 women in the piece, and throughout the piece, they’re dealing with one another’s issues, issues about ‘Who am I?’ ‘What am I?’ ‘What am I trying to do?”... while at the same time practicing for soccer.”
“The Wolves” will run nightly Feb. 14-17 and 21-23 at 7:30 p.m. in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center’s Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre.
The final production of the season will be “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” a play written by Neil Simon. According to Colclough, the play is an autobiographical story of its author growing up in the 1940s and is a family story about a Jewish family that lives in Brighton Beach. Colclough, who described Simon as a “king of comedy,” said the play has been a fan favorite since the 1980s.
The production will be directed by Mike Murdock, a Marshall alumnus and the artistic director of Alchemy Theatre. The production will run nightly April 10-13 at 7:30 p.m. in the the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center’s Playhouse.
Tickets for the productions are free with a valid ID for Marshall students; $15 for Marshall faculty and staff members and for seniors 60 or older; and $22 for other audience members.
Tickets can be purchased through Marshall’s box office, which is open 1-5 p.m. on weeks productions are running and is also open starting at 6:30 p.m. on show nights. The box office can be reached at 304-696-ARTS, or (304) 696-2787.
“The Book of Will” and “The Wolves” will include some language for mature audiences, according to Colclough.