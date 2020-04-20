HUNTINGTON — Although Marshall University’s annual SCORES academic festival program for high school students, originally planned for April 3, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers were able to make some awards for pre-submission contests and high school division winners.
Sabrina Simpson, director of the SCORES program, said the entries for the pre-submission contests were due in March, prior to the event being canceled, which allowed them the opportunity to distribute the entries to the contest supervisors.
“Each contest supervisor assigned to the pre-submission events graciously agreed to judge the submissions to allow us the opportunity to award winners for at least those contests,” Simpson said in a news release. “Even though the on-campus event had to be canceled, all was not lost. The faculty are the heart and soul of this program, and I always count it a pleasure to work with such an amazing group of caring people.”
High school division winners were based on placement and participation in each event, she added. George Washington High School in Charleston was the winner in Division I; South Point High School was the winner in Division II; and Chesapeake High School was the winner in Division III. Chesapeake High School had the most students registered.
Huntington High School placed second in the Division I category.