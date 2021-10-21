HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University Student Government Association subcommittee voted down a resolution requesting the Board of Governors reconsider the candidacy of alumnus Brad Smith in the university’s search for a president.
The resolution was submitted by senator Jessica Spoor, who said Smith’s donation of $25 million to Marshall’s business school and $10 million scholarship program creates a major conflict of interest for the Board of Governors.
Spoor also referred to a previous Herald-Dispatch report in which Chris Miller, current board member, lobbied for a City Council candidate he said Smith favored. Smith denied having anything to do with Miller’s actions. Spoor questioned the integrity of Smith, who was a CEO of Intuit, owner of TurboTax, which has undergone scrutiny in recent years for methods of charging individuals to file their taxes, she said.
An emergency meeting of the SGA was called Wednesday, and the resolution was voted down 13-1 by the subcommittee that considers resolutions prior to their introduction to the entire SGA.
Spoor said her intentions for submitting the resolution were lost in translation and she felt the ways to provide feedback about candidates were inadequate, hard to find and did not last long enough.
“The reason I wrote the resolution is to give those concerns weight in a way that a text box could not. The resolution would not have kicked Smith out as a nominee, nor was it written for that purpose. It was only to ask the Board to consider a list of concerns and to take them into account when voting,” she said. “Unfortunately, that meaning did not come across well in the original article in The Herald-Dispatch.”
Spoor said she shared concerns with many people she felt were not addressed on Smith’s visit to campus as part of the candidate interview process earlier this month, but has also heard he is an attentive person who cares for the university and state of West Virginia as a whole.
“Brad Smith, I don’t know you. I cannot know what’s on your mind and what your intentions are. But if you are (selected), I would love to work with you personally as an ambassador for those concerned,” she said. “If you are willing and you truly do love Marshall, then it will show.”
Nick Withrow, a senior College of Business senator, said he was happy with the turnout and outcome of the vote.
“The resolution itself, I was disappointed with it,” he said. “I felt it was not the appropriate way to go about voicing concern for the presidential search.”
Withrow said he felt the points made in the resolution were outdated or not very well researched. He said while Smith’s lack of work as an academic has been questioned, his ability to work himself up in the ranks and build Intuit into what it is today should be enough to prove he is able to hold a presidency.
“Brad Smith is the man for the job. He has done tremendous work,” Withrow said.
Matt James, assistant dean of Student Affairs, said 14 of the committee’s 17 senators were at the meeting, which lasted about two hours Wednesday night. The special session was called by SGA President Alyssa Parks, he said.
He said as student government adviser, he was proud of how everyone kept their respect for each other, regardless of their opinions.
Smith is among five finalists for the role of president announced by the BOG in September after current President Jerome Gilbert announced he would not seek a contract extension next summer. The finalists have spent the past 10 days making official visits to Huntington.
They are Bernard Arulanandam, vice president for research, economic development and knowledge enterprise at the University of Texas at San Antonio; Bret Danilowicz, provost and vice president for academic affairs, Florida Atlantic University; Robyn Hannigan, provost, Clarkson University; Kathy Johnson, executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI); and Smith.
Both Smith and Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell said students are an important part of the presidential search and their thoughts would be taken into consideration.
The Board of Governors is scheduled to meet Oct. 28 to make its selection.