HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s LGBTQ Office celebrated National Coming Out Day along with other student service organizations on the Memorial Student Center plaza Monday.

Annually, Oct. 11 is designated as National Coming Out Day. For those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender, this day celebrates coming out and the recognition of the 1987 march on Washington for gay and lesbian equality.

The awareness day also serves to support lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in “coming out of the closet.”

“Every time we muster the courage to come out, we affirm our right to human dignity and an equal place in the world,” wrote Lambda Legal, a legal organization that fights for LGBTQ people and those living with HIV, in a blog post Monday.

