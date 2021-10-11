Cris McDavid, director for the Office of Career Education, from left, and Kristin Sims, senior career development specialist, speak with students as the Marshall University LGBTQ+ Office conducts a National Coming Out Day event on Monday, October 11, 2021, in Huntington.
Jamie Lukhmanov, from left, and Marc Sowards from The Center: Youth Opportunity Hub speak with students as the Marshall University LGBTQ+ Office conducts a National Coming Out Day event on Monday, October 11, 2021, in Huntington.
Buttons hand made by graduate assistant Meghan Sexton-Harness sit on display as the Marshall University LGBTQ+ Office conducts a National Coming Out Day event on Monday, October 11, 2021, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s LGBTQ Office celebrated National Coming Out Day along with other student service organizations on the Memorial Student Center plaza Monday.
Annually, Oct. 11 is designated as National Coming Out Day. For those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender, this day celebrates coming out and the recognition of the 1987 march on Washington for gay and lesbian equality.
The awareness day also serves to support lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in “coming out of the closet.”
“Every time we muster the courage to come out, we affirm our right to human dignity and an equal place in the world,” wrote Lambda Legal, a legal organization that fights for LGBTQ people and those living with HIV, in a blog post Monday.
