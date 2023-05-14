HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University banner sign on the corner of 4th Avenue and Hal Greer Boulevard during the legislative interim sessions last week created concern for some who saw it.
The sign had an artist’s rendering of a new building labeled “Visual Art Center & Autism Training Center” and was featured with other signs displaying Marshall University’s plans for its 4th Avenue Innovation District.
Isa McMullen, a 23-year-old art student at Marshall majoring in video production with a minor is sculpture, said she was upset when she saw the sign.
“We fought to keep our Visual Arts Center from the business school taking over and now suddenly we’re moving?” she said on social media. “Marshall has a nasty habit of not communicating with its students or factoring in what is best for us. The lack of care and consideration is ridiculous at this point. So what’s goin on y’all?”
Leah Payne, spokesperson for Marshall University, said in an email the university is in an exploratory phase of determining which programs, new or existing, will be located along the 4th Avenue Innovation District.
“The banners that went up temporarily were simply an artist’s rendering of what might occur, but nothing official has been decided yet. We are having multiple conversations with constituents to gather information as we work toward the best scenarios for our community,” Payne said in the email.
House of Delegates member Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, said he went on a tour of the Innovation District and stopped at the sign with his group.
“They made it abundantly clear that it was conceptual,” he said. “I don’t think the intent was to make anyone think they are moving the current Visual Arts Center now, but just Marshall’s vision for the 4th Avenue Innovation District. They were clear that no decisions have been made.”
In September 2014, a ribbon cutting ceremony dedicated the then-new Marshall University Visual Arts Center (VAC) inside the former Anderson-Newcomb/Stone and Thomas store on 3rd Avenue, across the street from Pullman Square. Officials said it would be the new home of Marshall’s School of Art and Design, which boasted about 300 students who would be at the facility daily.
“This is a Visual Arts Center, but in reality, this actually is a power plant,” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said at the 2014 ceremony. “This power plant is going to bring energy into our city that we have never ever known. Three hundred art students coming into downtown Huntington, bringing their creative spirit and energy, is going to provide something to our city that none of us have ever imagined, nor will we be able to measure it.”
The initially three-story building began in 1902 as the Valentine, Newcomb & Carder department store before there additional floors were added in 1920 and it became the Anderson-Newcomb department store. Later, the building became a Stone & Thomas department store, which closed in 1996, and the building remained vacant until Marshall purchased it in 2011.
With the help of Edward Tucker Architects and Neighborgall Construction, the university rebuilt the structure from the inside out by replacing the building’s original frame with 65,000 pounds of steel. The entire project cost $13.7 million, which was funded by bonds and private donations.
Williams was asked Tuesday about Marshall’s banner depicting the VAC as part of the 4th Avenue Innovation District and gave an email response.
“During my tenure as mayor, my administration has encouraged and supported the growth and prosperity of Marshall University, our vibrant downtown businesses and our flourishing arts and entertainment scene. The way that we protect and advance the growth of these key elements in our community is by having ongoing communication and collaboration with all of our stakeholders and partners,” the mayor said in the email.
During Tuesday’s West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Economic Development and Tourism meeting in the Memorial Student Center, Toney Stroud, general counsel for Marshall University, discussed projects that will be part of the 4th Avenue Innovation District.
Stroud said it will be anchored on one end by the new Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation and on the other by the new Institute for Cyber Security. He said the Institute for Cyber Security is the second phase of a three-phase plan that also includes building a security operations center in Marshall’s Engineering Annex Building, with construction to begin this fall.
Other banner signs showed an “Innovation Park,” a resource hub, an advanced manufacturing center and an “Innovation Building West” as part of the vision for the Innovation District.
On Thursday, Stroud spoke at the first session of Leadership West Virginia at Marshall, and said the university plans to move the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center, formerly known at the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI), closer to campus.
“We are going to build a new facility, and we’re planning to open a robotics welding shop over the old ACF property,” he said. “We would like to move the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center in the next two to three years. We are looking at late 2024 or early 2025 on the welding shop.”