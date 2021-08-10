CHARLESTON — Marshall University's decision to establish a School of Aviation came just in time for Symmes Valley High School graduate Evan McCallister.
Growing up in Lawrence County, Ohio, McCallister dreamed of becoming a pilot after hearing family friends describe their lives as pilots. When it came time to research schools, he struggled to find a flight school. He wanted to stay close to home, but the closest flight school didn't offer a bachelor's degree.
"To be a commercial pilot at a larger airline, you need a bachelor's degree," McCallister said. "So I was really struggling to find a school. I considered the Air Force, but when I found this, it was the perfect opportunity."
McCallister is one of 20 students in the inaugural class of Marshall University's Bill Noe Flight School at Yeager Airport, with potential to add to the class. The state-of-the-art facilities and hangar were officially opened Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The students will earn a Commercial Pilot: Fixed-Wing Bachelor of Science degree. The ground and flight courses will also lead to a series of Federal Aviation Administration certifications, preparing graduates to become commercial pilots of single- and multi-engine aircraft.
When in full operation, the school is expected to enroll more than 200 students and produce about 50 commercial pilots a year. The program will support production of pilots, who are in high demand in the U.S. as growth of the industry outpaces replacing retiring pilots. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of commercial pilot jobs is expected to grow faster than average, especially in ambulatory services. The median annual wage for commercial pilots was $93,300 in May 2020. The lowest 10% earned less than $47,570, and the highest 10% earned more than $200,920.
Yeager Airport CEO Nick Keller said graduates of the flight school will have the benefit of interacting daily with all sectors of the air industry, from commercial to military to international.
Marshall President Jerome Gilbert, who had the initial vision for the flight school, was "bold" and said Marshall had the most modern, state-of-the-art facilities in the nation, as well as the most beautiful kelly green planes.
"I hope our students and parents are as proud as I am," Gilbert said.
Standing in the new hangar with still shiny floors, Christy and Martin McCallister, Evan's parents, were proud.
"This program is a godsend," Christy McCallister said. Their son gets to achieve his dream, still live at home and attend their alma mater.
For the school's namesake, that is what it is all about.
"It was 1971 at Cammack Elementary School (in Huntington). I had to write an essay titled 'Me in 1999,'" said Bill Noe during the ceremony. "I wrote that I wanted to be a doctor or a scientist because I knew they made a lot of money, because I knew I needed a lot of money to fly airplanes."
Along with producing pilots, the school will produce ambassadors for Charleston who will share the story of the city with the world, said Mayor Amy Goodwin. And what is good for Charleston is good for Huntington, said Mayor Steve Williams.
"Two cities, one market," Williams said. "We are competing on a world stage … Today we celebrate what happens when we try to do something."
Classes at Marshall, including for the flight school, begin Monday, Aug. 23. Students at the school have the opportunity to live in dorms at West Virginia State University. First-year students who do not live within a certain radius must live "on campus."
The School of Aviation will also offer an associate degree in aviation maintenance in conjunction with Mountwest Community and Technical College. Housed at Huntington Tri-State Airport, the program is expected to be available in the spring.