HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has lifted a cease-and-desist order for the Delta Upsilon chapter of Delta Zeta, located at Marshall University.
A recent investigation concluded there is insufficient evidence to support allegations of illegal drug use and hazing, according to a release from the university.
All rights and responsibilities of the Delta Upsilon chapter of Delta Zeta have been returned.
The order was issued Oct. 10 after allegations were made against the sorority. The sorority was prohibited from all chapter activities, meetings and social events during the investigation.