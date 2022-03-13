Nancy Epling-Smith, right, of La Vale, Md., originally of Kenova, chats with other sisters as Marshall University’s Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority members from the 1960s gather for tea during a reunion at the Sigma Sigma Sigma house in Huntington in this 2014 photo.
HUNTINGTON — To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the sorority, Sigma Sigma Sigma of Marshall University will host a weekend celebration for alumnae and current members.
The Centennial Celebration will include a weekend of events for women who have pledged over the past 10 decades to what was the first sorority on campus in 1922.
“It is a very big deal, so we are inviting all the alumnae to celebrate with us and making a big, fun weekend out of it,” Victoria Hughes, Tri Sigma alum relations chair, said. “I am the most excited to get dressed up with my sisters and meet all the alumnae from years past and connect with them.”
Starting Friday, March 25, there will be a Tri Sigma Happy Hour at the Union Pub and Grill for members and alumnae over the age of 21.
That Saturday, March 26, will include two events to celebrate the anniversary. In the morning and afternoon, college students will take groups of alumnae through the Tri Sigma home and through campus. Later that evening, there will be a semi-formal celebration starting at 6 p.m. in BE5 in the Marshall University Student Center.
Although the celebration events are for Tri Sigma members and alumnae only, there will be a public Greek Sing on Sunday, March 27, in Smith Hall of Marshall’s campus. The noon event will have a $2 entry fee.
Hughes said she hopes many alumnae will be able to attend the events.
The Tri Sigma mission is to “establish a perpetual bond of friendship, to develop in them strong, womanly character, and to impress upon them high standards of conduct.” The sorority’s core values are wisdom, power, faith, hope and love.
“My favorite thing about my specific sorority is our sisterhood. I have a special connection with every sister and love each of them. Everyone is so different, and we all love each other so much,” Hughes said.
