thunderingwordnationals.jpeg

Marshall University Thundering Word Speech and Debate Team members Grace Stowers, Lily Mills, Aaryn Bonyak and George Urling pose for a photo during the 2023 National Forensic Association tournament in Peoria, Illinois.

 Courtesy photo

HUNTINGTON — Two members of Marshall University’s Thundering Word Speech and Debate Team placed in events at a National Forensic Association tournament in Illinois last week. During the Thundering Word’s first National Forensic Association tournament in four years, which occurred April 13-17 at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, Aaryn Bonyak of Huntington placed fourth in novice poetry and Lily Mills of Martinsburg, West Virginia, placed fifth in novice dramatic interpretation.

The team also recently had two members place at an international tournament in Tokyo, Japan.

