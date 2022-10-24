HUNTINGTON — Across the globe, hundreds of thousands of children are sexually exploited yearly.
Locally, forensic experts work behind the scenes to combat those crimes. One example is an ongoing partnership between the West Virginia State Police Digital Forensics and Marshall University Forensic Science teams and Operation Underground Railroad.
In 2017-18, Marshall students helped with the rescue of nearly 40 child trafficking victims and the arrest of 10 suspected traffickers in Latin America, the Caribbean and southeast Asia.
While the partnerships have been successful, the growth of the forensic field in the area left employees of the West Virginia State Police Digital Forensics Lab, located at the Marshall University Forensic Science Center’s annex, packed into a 600-square foot space while trying to save lives.
That is until Operation Underground Railroad — a team that brings together former CIA, Navy SEALs, and Special Ops agents to help combat human trafficking and exploitation — donated $150,000 toward an 800-square foot expansion of the lab. The expanded space will help accommodate Marshall students completing internships with the state police.
Members of each organization gathered at the lab Monday afternoon to cut the ribbon on the expanded space, which includes student intern space, enhancing opportunities for students to get valuable hands-on experience. Participating students will come from three academic programs — the M.S. in Forensic Science, M.S. in Cyber Forensics and Security, and B.S. in Cyber Forensics and Security.
The State Police and Marshall’s forensic program first partnered in 2006 in response to the growth of computer-facilitated crime, especially child sexual exploitation. Equipped with the industry’s standard and most effective forensic tools and software and under the leadership of Cpl. Robert J. Boggs, the unit has worked on more than 1,000 cases, including thousands of digital media items, for full forensic analysis.
Forty percent of the cases submitted to the lab are child-related, with 99% involving felony investigations, including murder, drug, financial and fraud.
Boggs says he doesn’t believe the public knows how widespread and serious child exploitation is.
Even more so, the average resident doesn’t know of the international, expansive work the forensic program does, all while tucked away in the Fairfield neighborhood of Huntington along Charleston Avenue. Boggs said now the lab is fully staffed with extra space, he believes it can help more children.
“The average citizen could come in here for 20 minutes and I can show them stuff on Google Earth showing how pervasive the problem is,” he said. “It’s not a small percentage. It’s a large percentage.”
John Sammons, associate director of Marshall’s Institute for Cyber Security, said very few universities have a working digital forensic lab on campus and the gift will make a huge impact. Sammons said the equipment now neatly spread out in two rooms connected by a sliding door, used to be packed into half the space.
For the lab workers, the lack of space was a big issue.
Sammons said the program is always looking at leveraging community relationships in hopes of saving just one life.
“At the end of the day, the work gets done, and that’s what’s the most important part,” he said. “Because everything that we do impacts so many people in the long run. If you think about cybersecurity or cyber forensics, the stakes are simply just too high.”
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith has a goal for the university to teach in-demand knowledge through on-demand access in a distinctive way. Smith said Monday the university’s forensic science center is a prime example of what that means.
“This is experiential learning (where they are) taking real community problems, bringing them into the classroom, or rather the lab, and really do good for the community,” he said. “The second is this is a distinctive program. Marshall University is ranked at the very top in the nation in terms of digital forensics, and this is a chance for us to share with the world who we are and what we are capable of.”