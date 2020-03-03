HUNTINGTON — Marshall University athletes teamed up with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington to volunteer on Monday, visiting with families who are staying at the house, helping to clean the facility and offer lunches to-go for parents of children undergoing treatment locally.
Brie Toney, a member of the Marshall women’s basketball team, said the effort began as part of her capstone course in public relations. In addition to raising awareness of the Ronald McDonald House, which helps families traveling outside of their home community seeking medical treatment for a child find support and convenience, students also are fundraising for the charity, with a goal of raising $20,000 by the end of April. An upcoming silent auction has been planned as part of the effort.
Giving back to Huntington, the place student-athletes come to call home, is special, said Toney, who was joined Monday by Marshall track and field athlete Hannah Carreon.
“The Marshall community really accepts us, which is part of the reason we want to give back,” she said. “We’re all here and all feel the same togetherness.
“I’m here for the greater good.”