HUNTINGTON — Sidney Wolfe didn’t put on a tiara and stage blood intending to become famous for it.
But as quickly and randomly as she struck a deer while driving early Saturday morning, those promised 15 minutes of fame found her on an otherwise miserable night.
Dressed in full makeup, blood and all, as Stephen King’s “Carrie,” the 20-year-old Marshall University student’s vehicle slammed a deer on U.S. 52 in South Point, Ohio, about 1:45 a.m. Saturday while driving home to Huntington after promoting the Paramount Players’ production of “Carrie” at the Fallsburg Fearplex in Louisa, Kentucky.
Inside the crumpled car, a concerned passerby walked up to find a morbid sight: behind all the airbags was a young woman seemingly dripping with blood. None of the blood was actually hers, and Wolfe was conscious and unhurt (save for a small bruise) while the Good Samaritan hurriedly called 911.
Within minutes, a fleet of Lawrence County ambulances, police cruisers and fire trucks surrounded her now-totaled car on U.S. 52 — each shocked at Wolfe’s “bloodied” body.
“Everyone talking on their walkie-talkies was saying like, ‘Make sure it’s really Halloween makeup,’” Wolfe laughed Wednesday in an interview at The Herald-Dispatch.
But at the time, even she worried over what was real blood and what was stage makeup. It was only when the adrenaline faded that she realized she wasn’t harmed.
That could have easily been the end of the story — a funny memory to recall with friends and family at her car’s expense. But after decompressing over the weekend, Wolfe shared the accident on Twitter on Monday afternoon, along with photos of her smashed car and “bloody” face.
“I didn’t even think about it; I just tweeted it really fast,” she recalled.
The tweet read: “If anyone wants to know how my weekend went I totaled my car while dressed up as Carrie and everyone who was a first responder thought I was dead HAHAHAHA IM SO SORRY.” It was quickly shared among Marshall students, and by Monday night had around 500 likes — by far her most popular post at that point. By Tuesday morning, the tweet had more than 1,000 likes, and Wolfe began fielding calls from national media outlets looking for permission to run it.
Her phone rarely stopped buzzing with notifications Wednesday. By last check, the post had been retweeted (shared) more than 70,000 times and liked nearly 400,000 times.
Wolfe’s story has since been shared all over the world, including in The New York Post, Huffington Post, BuzzFeed and Twitter Moments. Ryan Seacrest even brought up the tweet during the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” morning show.
Most were just looking to share her post, while some simply published it regardless if she knew or not.
“I’m not mad. I think it’s hilarious, and more power to them,” Wolfe said.
As it stands, her sudden viral fame hasn’t parlayed into the wild happy ending of a new car — either through crowdsourcing or someone like Stephen King taking the initiative. A Venmo link added to the original tweet has only netted around $50 toward her car fund; in the meantime, she’s driving a family member’s truck.
“All my friends are texting me like, ‘When’s Ellen (DeGeneres) going to put you on to get you a car?’” she laughed.
She actually has, jokingly, reached out to the famed “Carrie” author in a follow-up tweet that itself garnered more than 1,700 likes: “Has @StephenKing seen this yet? Are you proud of me Mr. King?”
“He hasn’t written back yet,” she shrugged. “I’m waiting. I really want him to comment so bad.”
The tweet has, however, done wonders to promote the Paramount Players’ run of “Carrie,” which opens with a 7:30 p.m. and an 11:59 p.m. showing Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, with one more show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. People from across the country began to offer to buy tickets after seeing Wolfe’s tweets.
“One woman even said, ‘You’re the best method actor I’ve ever seen,’” Wolfe added.
In the production, she actually plays narrator Sue Snell — not Carrie. The night of the wreck, Wolfe was filling in as a substitute Carrie after the star, Kate Johnson, fell ill.
But the suddenness of it all has made this week a whirlwind for Wolfe, a Shelby, Ohio, native and the granddaughter of former Huntington mayor Kim Wolfe. She actually majors in accounting at Marshall, though she’s active with the university’s chamber choir as well as the Paramount Players.
But as if it were fate, Wolfe mentioned what her senior superlative was when she graduated from high school in 2017: Most likely to be famous.
“In my head, it’s so weird because I always thought, ‘Am I ever going to go viral? What tweet is going to get me there? Is it ever going to happen?’” she mused.
It did, and in the most random way.