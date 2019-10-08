HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Pediatric Entertainment Program stopped by to cheer up young patients Thursday at the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital in Huntington. The nonprofit student volunteer organization regularly offers hands-on crafts for children staying at the hospital, this time painting pumpkins for Halloween.
The Pediatric Entertainment Program is an international organization, based locally in Charleston, that now has chapters at both Marshall and West Virginia University, serving children’s hospitals in their respective areas of the state.