HUNTINGTON — The latest Paint & Sip session at Marshall University took students back in time.
Under the guidance of local artist Charlie Barager, students painted their versions of a throwback Marco logo during a Paint & Sip session Tuesday in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center.
Tuesday’s event, which was free and open to current students, included all the necessary supplies, and physical distancing and mask wearing were required.
A second Paint & Sip session featuring the throwback logo will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
Marshall’s logo has evolved over the years, with the university’s current primary logo being the “Bar M” and the alternate “The Herd” athletics logo being used for sports-related purposes.
Similar Paint & Sip sessions have guided students through the process of painting pop art animals, the Memorial Fountain and “The Nightmare Before Christmas”-themed paintings.