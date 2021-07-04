HUNTINGTON — When the pandemic hit the U.S., college students across the country were sent home.
Ripley Haney, of Barboursville, was finishing her sophomore year in Marshall University’s nursing program when the university canceled in-person classes. Life thrown out of whack, Haney said she wished she was able to do more to help like her older peers who had already graduated from the program.
But as she began work on her junior year, she got an email. The Cabell-Huntington Health Department was looking for help to inoculate the community against COVID-19. The offer was open to nursing, pre-medicine, pharmacy and medical students, and was available thanks to the health department’s $1.07 million Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant.
For those studying health care, the pandemic provided a rare chance at hands-on, real-world experience working with patients and providing vaccines.
For Haney, it meant a chance to work within her field and get experience giving vaccines.
“(When I got the email), I thought it would be cool,” she said. “It will be in the history books. I thought it would be good experience to give more vaccines, which we don’t do much of in nursing school. I thought it would be good experience but also cool to be able to tell my children I helped give vaccines during the pandemic.”
Students could work in all areas of the vaccine center: getting patient information, waiting with them after the vaccine and administering the vaccine. Haney said she mainly administered vaccines.
“It made me more confident when people would tell me it was the best shot they ever had; it didn’t hurt,” Haney said. “It made me feel good to know that they thought I, a 21-year-old, was doing a good job.”
The pandemic brought about unique experiences for even medical students.
Tori Snoad, a fourth-year medical student at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, flexed her vaccine-administering muscles in February in Logan County. The vaccine was newly released and Snoad was part of the team administering the first vaccines in the county.
“It had just become available to the general public, and it was really encouraging because there was a line out the door,” Snoad said. “It was a good start after a long year.”
While medical students get much more hands-on experience than undergraduates, the opportunity still provided Snoad with a chance to flex her physician muscles by practicing administering vaccines and speaking with patients. This was after a rough year watching the pandemic spread through the community.
“It was rough,” Snoad said. “We had to gear up with (personal protective equipment). We had to wear masks, N95s, men had to shave their beards, no white coats. We were required, then encouraged, to wear googles … I always try to wear all my protective equipment, but it was rough. I wouldn’t say the experience as a third-year (student) was diminished, but it wasn’t as good as it could have been. We weren’t exposed to sick patients. They didn’t want to spread it or for students to get sick. There was a small lack of clinical experience.”
The highlight of the extra experience for both Snoad and Haney was getting to practice speaking with patients. Haney said talking with patients and hearing their stories is why she wanted to become a nurse in the first place.
“How to talk to patients is extremely important when going into health care,” Snoad said. “I’ve seen questions about the vaccine, like, ‘Will it impact me long term?’ ‘Do I get a booster?’ ‘Does it change my DNA?’ I’ve learned that when you are in science and health care, we understand what is going on with the vaccine, what’s in it and how it’s given. When people are being weary of the vaccine, you can’t throw everything at them at the same time. They know — they’ve seen the news — but something deep down is preventing them from getting it. So hear them out and let them think about it. To hear from someone from the health care field is more influential, even more so when you hear out their concerns and issues.”
In West Virginia, where vaccine hesitancy is still fairly high, Snoad said the practice of listening and hearing patients is even more important. And Snoad said she understands where people are coming from. She wasn’t sure if she would get the vaccine until she was able to do her own research and discuss it with her colleagues, determining it was the best option to keep those she loves safe.
Both health care professionals said they were grateful for the learning experience. As Dr. Michael Kilkenny told the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s Board of Health at its June meeting, you can train for emergencies but still in the moment you must be able to adapt. Snoad said just watching her peers adapt is a lesson she can take with her no matter what specialty she chooses.