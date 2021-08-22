Students Josh Mills, from right, James Howland and Adam Stout browse through the vendors as the Marshall University Rec Center conducts its annual RecFest event on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — More than 75 vendors were on hand Saturday to showcase their organization to Marshall University students during the annual RecFest event.
RecFest, which serves as a way for area organizations to connect and collaborate with Marshall students, offered free food, giveaways, contests and more throughout the day at the Marshall Rec Center in Huntington. There were also demonstrations done during the event, which was open to the community and free to attend.
The theme for this year’s event was “Mardi Gras.”
Opening in 2009, the Marshall Rec Center offers personal training, group fitness classes, intramurals and more.
The Rec Center is located at 402 Thundering Herd Drive. For more information or a complete list of classes and activities offered, visit their website at https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/.
