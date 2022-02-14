Harper True, of Milton, left, Courtney Lulek, of Russell Springs, Ky., and Emma Norman, of Beckley, W.Va., walk together as members of the Marshall community participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington.
Mr. Marshall Zack Ihnat helps clean up trash along Hal Greer Boulevard as he and other members of the Marshall community participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington.
Holly Edwards, of Hurricane, cleans up trash from the areas around the A.D. Lewis Community Center as members of the Marshall community participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Members of the Marshall community participated in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Saturday, Feb. 12, in Huntington.
Volunteers picked up trash from around the A.D. Lewis Community Center and Hal Greer Boulevard, among other tasks.
The event was supposed to take place on MLK Day, but was pushed back because of weather.
Observed each year on the third Monday in January, MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. AmeriCorps has been charged with leading this effort for the past quarter century.
