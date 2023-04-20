Mr. Huntington Pride Corey D. Taylor delivers the keynote address during Marshall University’s Lavender Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON— Twenty-five Marshall University students who are members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community participated in the 5th annual Lavender Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday evening.
Marshall’s LGBTQ+ Office honored and celebrated the achievements and contributions of the university’s graduating LGBTQ+ and allied undergraduate and graduate students during the event in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on campus.
Marshall’s full commencement will take place April 29.
