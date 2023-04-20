The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON— Twenty-five Marshall University students who are members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community participated in the 5th annual Lavender Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday evening.

Marshall’s LGBTQ+ Office honored and celebrated the achievements and contributions of the university’s graduating LGBTQ+ and allied undergraduate and graduate students during the event in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on campus.

