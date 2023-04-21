Society of Black Scholars Director Maurice Cooley speaks during Marshall University's Donning of the Kente graduation ceremony on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Marshall University Chief Diversity Officer Bruce Felder delivers the keynote address during the Donning of the Kente graduation ceremony on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
MarshallUniversity Director of Intercultural and International Students Shaunte Polk welcomes everyone to the Donning of the Kente graduation ceremony on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — More than 40 Marshall University students participated in a Donning of the Kente Graduation Ceremony on Thursday.
During the ceremony in Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards Playhouse, undergraduate and graduate students set to graduate next weekend received their own handwoven Kente cloths from Africa.
The Donning of the Kente Graduation Ceremony, which is hosted by Marshall’s Center for African American Students, celebrates a traditional rite of passage, consistent with 17th-century West Africa. The event has been done at Marshall for more than two decades.
Marshall’s full Spring Commencement ceremonies will take place on April 29.
