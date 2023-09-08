Bella Schrader presents her business idea during the Delta Sigma Pi professional business fraternity Shark Tank Innovation Challenge on Thursday at the Marshall University’s Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
Lee Harwood presents his business idea during the Delta Sigma Pi professional business fraternity Shark Tank Innovation Challenge on Thursday at the Marshall University’s Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
Judges Kevin Knotts, left, Jamison Lewis, center, and Dr. Uday Tate listen to pitches during the Delta Sigma Pi professional business fraternity Shark Tank Innovation Challenge on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the Marshall University’s Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
Jamison Lewis welcomes everyone to the Delta Sigma Pi professional business fraternity Shark Tank Innovation Challenge on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the Marshall University's Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
Glen Midkiff, chief of staff for Academic Affairs, discusses the rules for the Delta Sigma Pi professional business fraternity Shark Tank Innovation Challenge on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the Marshall University's Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University students on Thursday participated in a Shark Tank Innovation Challenge event.
Students each pitched a business idea in 3 to 5 minutes to a group of three judges that included Jamison Lewis, vice president of professional activities for Marshall’s chapter of the business fraternity Delta Sigma Pi, and Marshall faculty members Uday Tate and Kevin Knotts from the Lewis College of Business.
Students competed for first through third places and gift card and cash prizes, including a $120 first-place cash prize. The competition’s judges provided evaluations in several areas, including the communication skills of those who pitched and the innovation, clarity and feasibility and implementation of their business ideas.
“Getting the ability to come up in front of a group of judges that are senior members of the College of Business, as well as just other people, getting their input on them, it might give them the ability to kind of maybe tweak their idea a little bit based on the judges’ input or maybe just kind of put some more thought into it because maybe there was some criteria for the event that they had to think about that they hadn’t really taken into consideration before,” said Colton Horn, president of Delta Sigma Pi.
Lewis added, “It was just great practice for them to present their ideas in front of judges, or in the future, investors, just to be prepared for that experience.”
Among the Marshall students who pitched business ideas at the Shark Tank Innovation Challenge event were Grace Teichman, a junior entrepreneurship major from Point Pleasant, and Liam Gue, a junior entrepreneurship major from Barboursville, who placed second at the competition.
During the event, Gue pitched the business idea of a gaming cafe, and Teichman pitched the business idea of a mobile oil changing service. Both Teichman and Gue said it was their first time pitching at an event and their first time pitching these particular ideas, though they have done pitches in classes.
Teichman said she thinks pitching at the event will better prepare her for next time, such as what not to do and what to go in depth more with. Gue said it will help him find a starting point for whatever idea he comes up with — identifying its problem, solution, market and revenue, so he can research into those categories before he goes any further.
It was the first year for the Shark Tank Innovation Challenge event, which was a collaboration between Marshall’s chapter of Delta Sigma Pi and the Lewis College of Business. According to Horn, the plan is to make it a yearly event.
“I think it was a good event, and I think I would like to do this every year,” Horn said.
The three winners of Thursday’s competition were: Bella Schrader (first place); Liam Gue (second place); and Lee Harwood (third place). Schrader won $120 in cash; Gue won a $20 gift card and $20 in cash; and Harwood won a $10 gift card and $5 in cash.
