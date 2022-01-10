The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University students returned to campus Monday for the start of the spring semester, the first for newly seated President Brad Smith.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationwide, people on campus are still required to wear masks and students had to submit testing to the university before returning to class.

In a beginning of the semester message to the Marshall community, Smith said he views the opportunity to serve Marshall as the ultimate privilege to pay it forward. Smith will participate in a listening tour with dozens of meetings set up with different student demographics over the semester as he builds his outlook and goals for his presidency.

