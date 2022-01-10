Graduate students Iyanna Watkins, of Martinsburg, W.Va., left, and Kristen Newsome, of Kermit, W.Va., laugh together as they cross Marshall's campus on the first day of the Spring semester on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Huntington.
Seniors Hanna Davis, of Princeton, W.Va., left, and Kobe Stephens, of Wayne, chat with one another as they depart from class on the first day of Marshall's Spring semester on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Huntington.
Freshman Sterling Caplinger, of Charleston, left, and sophomore Duncan Lark, of Martinsburg, W.Va., cross campus together as Marshall students head to class on the first day of the Spring semester on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University students returned to campus Monday for the start of the spring semester, the first for newly seated President Brad Smith.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationwide, people on campus are still required to wear masks and students had to submit testing to the university before returning to class.
In a beginning of the semester message to the Marshall community, Smith said he views the opportunity to serve Marshall as the ultimate privilege to pay it forward. Smith will participate in a listening tour with dozens of meetings set up with different student demographics over the semester as he builds his outlook and goals for his presidency.
