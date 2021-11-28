HUNTINGTON — Two Marshall University students have been selected to receive fellowships to help further their research in the health field.
Mandy Harper, a current student in the Master in Public Health program, and Osasenaga Benjy-Osarenkhoe, a Marshall University Medical School student, are the recipients of the fellowship and will receive $1,000 from Take Back Our Health West Virginia.
Harper’s research will focus on bringing healthy food options to citizens of West Virginia and helping to change policies around food options. Benjy-Osarenkhoe’s project will examine combating obesity among African Americans in rural areas of Kanawha County, West Virginia, through accessible, sustainable and compliable health policies.
The Take Back Our Health West Virginia fellowship supports undergraduate and graduate students who contribute to policy research focused on improving access to healthy food, physical activity and safe drinking water for all. Students selected for the fellowship share their research findings with TBOHWV partners, practitioners and policy makers.
The students are expected to connect their research with different state agencies, community organizations and faculty mentors. Harper will mentor with Georgiana Logan, an assistant professor and research associate in the Department of Health Science and Benjy-Osarenkhoe will mentor under Nandini Manne, an assistant professor in the Master of Public Health program.
The fellows will participate in a research symposium Jan. 28.
