HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Center for Environmental, Geotechnical and Applied Sciences has begun year two of evaluating properties for potential solar farms.
In the first year of the initiative, the group started initial evaluation of former and current mine land properties, with over 20 locations identified in the region. Eight of the properties were singled out and researched, and preparation began for the properties. F
rom there, the center began discussions with multiple landowners of the potential sites to determine their level of interest in selling their property or leasing their property for long-term use as a solar farm.
During the second year of the property evaluation, the center is expanding the scope to include non-mine land properties. Former large industrial sites, including brownfield properties, idled farmlands and government-owned properties, may be evaluated.
Year one evaluation included landowner information, slope analysis to determine suitable property available for potential solar farm use, area electric line data and general site data including aerial photos and videos.
The project is taking place through collaboration with its West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center and a partnership with the West Virginia Department of Economic Development’s Office of Energy.
Several of the sites evaluated during the first year are now being considered by solar energy companies and developers for potential use. To view the reports from the first year of solar farm property evaluations, visit https://westvirginia.gov/industries/energy/.
