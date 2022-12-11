HUNTINGTON — A team of Marshall University cyber students scored within the top 1% of teams at the National Cyber League’s Fall 2022 competition last month.
The annual competition focuses on open-source intelligence (OSINT), cyber forensics, password cracking, network traffic analysis, cryptography, scanning and reconnaissance, web application exploitation, enumeration and exploitation, and log analysis.
Marshall cyber students placed 28th out of 3,926 participating teams, putting the team in the top 0.71% of the competitors. Marshall scored in the 100th percentile in multiple categories, including cryptography, open-source intelligence and network traffic analysis.
The Fall 2022 Cyber League team members included Ethan Endres, Alisha Joseph, Jack McFee, A.J. Clark, Samuel Adkins, Jaslin Giron and Hannah Carroll. They were coached by Josh Brunty, an associate professor in the cyber forensics and security program.
“Competing in the National Cyber League teaches these students hands-on and teamwork skills that we could never replicate in the classroom” Brunty said. “It’s these skills that will set them apart in the cyber workforce after graduation.”
Senior Hannah Carroll, a cyber forensics and security major, said the competition was one of the most beneficial experiences she’s had at Marshall.
“I spent time building a relationship with my teammates and further developing my leadership skills when working on the team game,” she said. “I have also broadened my network by meeting other competitors and professionals involved in the competition. Overall, the National Cyber League has strengthened me as a professional through the years I have participated.”
Ethan Endres, a senior in Marshall’s cyber forensics and security program, described the competition as a fun and unique challenge.
John Sammons, associate director of Marshall’s Institute for Cyber Security, said he couldn’t be more proud of his students.
“They have put in some very hard work, and it clearly shows. From the faculty standpoint, these competitions are great opportunities for students to apply what they’ve learned in the classroom to realistic and challenging problems,” he said. “It also demonstrates to prospective employers that they have the skills, abilities, discipline and motivation to succeed.”
The Marshall team has historically performed well in the competition, ranking in the top 10 four times and winning in the spring of 2020.
