HUNTINGTON — Students and friends of the Marshall University School of Theatre have taken their skills off the stage and to the sewing machines to make face masks during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
More than 650 masks have been sewn and distributed to communities in Cabell, Wayne, Putnam, Mason and Kanawha counties.
Ali Fletcher, Wanda Martin, Janie Mason, Kinsey Mason, Emily O’Neal, Alyssa Poindexter, Ashton Webb and Kendra Williams have contributed to the project as seamstresses. Jamez Morris-Smith and Sam Kincaid have helped distribute masks to more than 15 locations across the region.
While the masks are not meant for use in medical environments, they do meet guidelines by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for use in crisis response environments, according to Mike Murphy, a professor of design technology in the School of Theatre.
“As theater folks, we’re used to working with others to produce shows for the public,” he said. “This is a way for our students to continue working together to provide for public needs in the challenging times. The masks will provide a layer of protection for people who are required to go out to get essential supplies.”
As of April 3, the masks had been distributed to Cabell Huntington Hospital Volunteer Services, Family Practice Pharmacy, Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center, Kanawha Place Assisted Living Facility, Main Street Baptist Church, Marshall Family Medicine, Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital, Presbyterian Manor, CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital, postal workers and UPS drivers, as well as employees and customers of essential services.
Alpha Psi Omega, the theater honorary fraternity, has also made masks available by mail. For more information, contact Murphy at mike.murphy@marshall.edu or 304-696-2517.