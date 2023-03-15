Students shop for items at the Marshall Thrift Store on Tuesday in Huntington. Its current location will be demolished, the Marshall University Thrift Store will be relocating to a new on-campus location.
HUNTINGTON — With its current location to be demolished, the Marshall University Thrift Store will be relocating to a new on-campus location.
The building that now houses the Marshall University Thrift Store at 331 Hal Greer Blvd. will be demolished in the coming months, university officials said.
In preparation for its move to the C store in Holderby Hall, the thrift store let Marshall faculty, staff and students shop for free Monday and Tuesday evenings.
The Marshall Thrift Store had a turnout of 120 people within that two-hour time period on Monday, said Amy Parsons-White, Marshall’s sustainability manager. Before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Parsons-White said there were still many items left and even more in storage.
Occurring during Marshall’s spring break, the free days were specifically targeted toward Marshall staff for the first time, though they were also open to Marshall students still on campus or in town during the break, Parsons-White said.
“We just wanted to show our staff that we appreciate them and wanted to give back to them,” Parsons-White said.
The thrift store has days when items are free periodically, Parsons-White said. During midterms and finals weeks, the Marshall Thrift store has had days when items were free for Marshall students, Parsons-White said, giving students some retail therapy during high-stress times.
During normal business operations, Marshall students, faculty and staff can pay $3 in the Marshall currency Herd Points on their first visit to the thrift store and $1 in Herd Points for each following trip to fill a bag or bags and get items larger than what would fit in a bag, Parsons-White said.
Items that the Marshall Thrift Store has range from school supplies to appliances to clothes to textbooks. They come from donations, including those made in connection with the Green Move Out when students are moving out of dorms at the end of semesters, Parsons-White said.
“I know as far as our students go, we have had, just this year, over 400 individual students that have come through the store to get things that they wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford or to have,” Parsons-White said. “So, we’re really proud of that aspect of the store. You know, we get phone calls from Student Affairs or the Counseling Center, different departments on campus, saying, ‘You know, we have a student who doesn’t have a winter coat.’ Or, you know, maybe they’re an international student, they got here and didn’t realize how cold it was going to be. So, you know, we meet them over at the store, and they’re able to get whatever they need for free.”
Having the store has been a benefit for both students and staff, she said.
The thrift store will reopen at its new location within the C store in Holderby Hall in August, Parsons-White said, and will be in this new location for at least a year.
“We wanted to be closer to where students actually were,” Parsons-White said. “Even though that’s just right across the street, a lot of students don’t go that far.”
