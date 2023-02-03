The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221025_hd_lab
Buy Now

Officials conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the West Virginia State Police Digital Forensics Lab on Monday in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Institute for Cyber Security will continue to grow with a $1.75 million grant to establish a training center for police.

The institute announced Tuesday the grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance Byrne Discretionary Grant Program will be used to establish a Law Enforcement Training Center in Forensic Sciences, which will include training for digital forensics and forensic genetic genealogy.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.