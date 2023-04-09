The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Getting an early start on Earth Day festivities, Marshall University will host a variety of environmental-themed activities this week.

Documentary screenings, an Earth Day Fair, the ribbon cutting for the new Marshall University Compost Facility and other events will occur during Marshall’s Earth Week, which will primarily take place on its main Huntington campus.

