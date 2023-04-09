HUNTINGTON — Getting an early start on Earth Day festivities, Marshall University will host a variety of environmental-themed activities this week.
Documentary screenings, an Earth Day Fair, the ribbon cutting for the new Marshall University Compost Facility and other events will occur during Marshall’s Earth Week, which will primarily take place on its main Huntington campus.
“We’ve done Earth Week for the past several years, and the reason is because … you know, we used to focus all on one day, and we had so many people wanting to participate and so many great ideas and events that we just decided, you know, why not do one or two events a day … because there’s so much that has to do with Earth Day,” said Amy Parsons-White, sustainability manager at Marshall. “This gives us a better opportunity to add more and really encompass all of what sustainability is.”
Marshall’s Earth Week events will kick off Monday with the lecture “The Big History of Bees” by Marshall history professor Chris White at 1 p.m. in room 402 of Drinko Library. Also on Monday will be a Campus Clean Up event from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Buskirk Field.
On Tuesday, the documentary “The Devil We Know” will be screened at 6 p.m. in room 104 of Corbly Hall. The screening of the documentary will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Alex Cole, a senior organizing representative for the Sierra Club; Callie Lyons, an author and journalist; Heather Sprouse, Ohio River coordinator of the West Virginia Rivers Coalition; and Tracy Smith, director of environmental health, safety and sustainability at Marshall, Parsons-White said.
On Wednesday, an Earth Day Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Buskirk Field, on the plaza of the Memorial Student Center and in the lobby of the Memorial Student Center. The Earth Day Fair will include around 40 vendors, including Marshall departments and clubs and local and statewide groups, Parsons-White said.
Activities, electric vehicles, plant sales and giveaways will all be parts of the Earth Day Fair on Wednesday, Parsons-White said. During the event, Goodwill will also be accepting donations and Marshall’s sustainability department will be accepting donations for the Marshall Thrift Store.
Also happening on Wednesday, the documentary “A Fierce Green Fire: The Battle for a Living Planet” will be screened at 6 p.m. in room 105 of Corbly Hall.
On Thursday, Goodwill will return to Marshall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Buskirk Field to accept electronics and books for recycling. Also on Thursday, a Stormwater Workshop will occur at 1 p.m. on the plaza of the Memorial Student Center and the documentary “Mossville: When Great Trees Fall” will be screened at 6 p.m. in room 104 of Corbly Hall.
Marshall will end Earth Week observances on Friday with a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. for its new compost facility at 1010 Norway Ave. in Huntington. Tours of the new Marshall University Compost Facility, which is the first commercial composting facility in the state of West Virginia, will also be given following the ribbon cutting ceremony, Parsons-White said.
“I hope that they (people who attend the Earth Week events) take away, first of all, that everything going on in the environment right now is not all doom and gloom, that there are solutions to the problems that we have,” Parsons-White said. “I think, a lot of times, it gets so gloomy that people kind of feel like giving up ... There are solutions, and the activities and the workshops that we’ll be doing actually offer solutions to the problems, and so, you can come in and learn what you can do as an individual. That it’s not bigger than just you. That we can all individually make small changes to live more sustainably and make a difference in the world.”
All of Marshall’s Earth Week events will be free and open to the public, Parsons-White said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.