Marshall takes on Middle Tennessee during an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va. The Thundering Herd will wear black uniforms for its Wednesday night contest against the Ragin' Cajuns.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. for the Herd’s inaugural Sun Belt home contest. The game will be broadcast before a national audience on ESPN2.
Fans are encouraged to wear black for a "blackout." Wednesday will mark the first time in program history that the Marshall football team will wear black helmets. The team first introduced black jerseys during the 2015 season. Two years later, black pants made their debut for the Thundering Herd.
According to Marshall Athletics, the five-millionth fan in the history of Joan C. Edwards Stadium will be in attendance Wednesday night. The official winner will be notified at random upon entering the stadium, and will be recognized at the end of the first quarter.
Before the game, singer-songwriter and West Virginia native Kate Boytek will headline Marshall University's "Thunder Street" tailgate party presented by Michelob Ultra on Wednesday outside Joan C. Edwards Stadium's 20th Street entrance. Boytek's performance begins at 5:30 p.m. She will be backed by her "10 House Band," made up of local firefighters and EMS personnel. The concert is free and open to the public.
