The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20201115 mufootball 40.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall takes on Middle Tennessee during an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va. The Thundering Herd will wear black uniforms for its Wednesday night contest against the Ragin' Cajuns. 

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University football team (3-2, 0-1 Sun Belt) hosts the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-3, 0-2 Sun Belt) Wednesday night at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Stakes high as Herd clashes with Ragin’ Cajuns

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.