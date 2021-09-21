HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will dedicate a statue of Hall of Fame guard Hal Greer next month during homecoming weekend.
The ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, will be held outdoors at the corner of 3rd Avenue and 18th Street in Huntington, adjacent to the Cam Henderson Center, and is open to the public.
The nearly 8-foot-tall bronze statue was created by Huntington native Frederick Hightower Sr., who also created a statue of NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson at West Virginia State in Institute.
It shows Greer clad in his No. 16 Marshall jersey and shooting his signature one-handed jump shot. The statue originally was scheduled to be dedicated in October 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays at the foundry, and completion of the project was postponed until this year.
Greer, who is credited with breaking the color barrier in West Virginia collegiate sports, played basketball at Marshall from 1954-58, where he averaged 19.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game in three varsity seasons. In 1956, he led Marshall to a Mid-American Conference Championship and the school’s first appearance in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. He was named an All-American Honorable Mention in 1958, and was inducted into the university’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 1985.
He grew up in Huntington, and in 1954 broke the state’s color barrier in collegiate sports by becoming the first Black scholarship athlete at any of West Virginia’s traditionally white public colleges or universities.
In 1958, he was selected as the first Black captain of a Marshall sports team. Not just a one-sport athlete, he also played first base on the Marshall baseball team, and in 1955 was the first Black student-athlete to play baseball at a traditionally white public college or university in West Virginia.
After starring at Marshall he became the Philadelphia 76ers’ career leading scorer. Greer was named to 10 straight NBA All-Star games and earned All-Star Game MVP honors in 1968.
He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1982.
Marshall and the 76ers have retired his jersey numbers 16 and 15, respectively, in his honor. The city of Huntington renamed 16th Street “Hal Greer Boulevard” in Greer’s honor in 1978, the same year he was inducted into the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.
Greer died in 2018 at age 81. He and his wife, Mayme, had a son and two daughters.
