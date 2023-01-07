The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Students cross Marshall University’s campus on Oct. 19 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will receive more than $8 million in grant funding to support training of school-based mental health service providers.

The program provides funding to train school counselors, social workers, psychologists and other mental health professionals qualified to provide school-based mental health services. Its goal is expanding the pipeline of workers into low-income public schools to address shortages of school-based mental health service professionals.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

