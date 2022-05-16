HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County native has been selected as Marshall University’s next vice president for intercultural and student affairs.
Marcie Simms will take over the position July 5, replacing Maurice Cooley, who is retiring after dedicating nearly two decades working for the university, president Brad D. Smith announced Monday.
“Marcie is a proven leader who exhibits a deep understanding of our student population and a respect for Marshall's tradition and values, combined with an ability to collaborate and build efficient teams to unleash potential,” Smith said. “I am excited to welcome Marcie to Marshall to serve in this pivotal role."
The Office of Intercultural Affairs was established in 2014 to develop initiatives and practices to teach, nurture and support university students to become globally prepared “citizens of the world.” The vice president provides leadership within the department and serves on the President’s Cabinet and the Academic Affairs Council, reporting directly to the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.
Simms comes to Marshall from Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio, where she was the dean of students.
She completed her undergraduate work at Marshall, earned a master’s degree at Eastern Kentucky University and graduated from Marshall with her doctorate in education. Simms has worked at Florida State University and EKU, as well.
Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Marshall, said Simms was chosen for her priorities of working with a wide variety of students and issues.
“Dr. Simms’ work with first-generation students, her familiarity with our region and student body, her understanding and appreciation of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) priorities, her experience in all facets of student life and organizations, week of welcome events and student government associations, combined with her high energy and engagement, elevated her candidacy from the others,” he said.
Simms was selected from a field of five candidates, who earlier this month took campus tours, gave interviews and participated in open sessions with faculty, staff and students.
During an open session, Simms said universities need to learn to navigate the changing demographic of the typical student, which she said has changed the way universities have to reach out to students and the amount of resources they need to provide. She said the pandemic has also changed the landscape because officials are seeing students less in person.
Other finalists included Ryan Van Dusen, compliance and conflict resolution manager at Kansas State University; Scott Walter, assistant vice president for student life at Miami University; Kamran Riaz, senior associate dean of students at the University of Houston; and Daniel Nadler, interim vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at West Virginia State University.