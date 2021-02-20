HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Music will host the 12th annual Festival of New Music on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 25-26, according to a news release.
The festival features chamber music, electro-acoustic music and music for film composed by guest composers, Marshall University composition faculty, students and Marshall alumni. The festival will stream online at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, and at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.
Featured guests are Francis Almendárez, Evan Grover, Kevin von Kampen, Lori Baruth, David Oyen, Thomas Pappas, Anthony Almendárez, Shelby Ard, Esin Gündüz, Jarohn Grandstaff, Mark Haas, Zack Merritt, Sean Price and James Stamm.
Concerts will stream on the Marshall School of Music YouTube channel.
Support was provided by Marshall University School of Music, the College of Arts and Media and the MU Foundation.